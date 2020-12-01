PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – There may be new fees on the horizon for developers in Phillipsburg.
Phillipsburg Town Council on Tuesday night voted to pass the first reading of an ordinance that would impose fees on developers that would be used toward an affordable housing trust.
The funds would assist low- and moderate-income families and create a loan program to support rehabilitation and construction of affordable housing units.
Developers of residential properties would pay a fee equal to 1.5% of the assessed value of the land and improvements, while developers of nonresidential properties would pay 2.5%.
Council additionally voted to pass the first reading of an ordinance that would raise the 2021 sewer connection fee to $2,400 for residential units. The previous fee of $2,000 hasn't been increased in years.
The fee is not that high compared to other New Jersey municipalities, Dennis Yoder, director of engineering for Remington & Vernick Engineers, told council last month.
For nonresidential units, the fee would be $12 per gallon of wastewater, up from the current $10 per gallon.
Council also passed the first reading of a reorganized ordinance covering use of parks, special events, and background checks for recreation programs.
The ordinance provides additional and clearer language regarding permissible and non-permissible activities in the town’s parks. It also requires background checks for individuals providing town-sponsored youth programs and recreational opportunities at municipal-owned facilities.
During discussion at the end of the agenda, councilmember Robert Fulper asked for a resolution at the next meeting that would oppose Gov. Phil Murphy’s COVID-19 restrictions on small businesses.
While stressing that he was in no way diminishing the effects of the COVID-19, Fulper said the restrictions are unconstitutional and “choking the life” out of small businesses.
Council Vice President Frank McVey said he would support Fulper to “wake up our governor a little.”