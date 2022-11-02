ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new spot for drinks, dining and dancing is nearing completion at a longstanding restaurant site in east Allentown.

Tipsy's Bar & Lounge, offering food, cocktails and nightlife, is expected to open by the end of November at 462 Union Blvd., co-owner Chris Tiscio said.

Tiscio and his business partner, Anthony DeLeon, took over the former Bull & Bear Restaurant following its closure in the spring after more than 35 years of business.

"We're shooting for mid-November, but it could be a couple of weeks later," Tiscio said. "We're almost ready to go, just a few finishing touches like atmospheric lighting."

Tiscio and DeLeon spent most of the summer renovating the structure, which is across from Executive Education Academy Charter School and just south of Coca-Cola Park.

The pair "completely gutted" the building, installing new dry wall, light fixtures, kitchen equipment and more, Tiscio said.

Exterior improvements include new facade paint, signage and a 40-seat patio.

"We redid the whole kit and caboodle," Tiscio said. "The kitchen was the biggest overhaul."

In the dining room, upholstered banquettes, booths and chairs were installed along with anti-slip, synthetic slate flooring.

Additionally, a new 12-seat granite bar will serve a wide variety of beer, wine and classic and signature cocktails. Daily happy hour specials will be featured, and eight taps will pour craft beer and other other drinks such as Twisted Tea, Tiscio said.

"We're really stoked to bring a fun spot for people - friends, families, coworkers, everyone - to gather for great food and drinks in Allentown," Tiscio said. "Our name is Tipsy's. So, of course, we're going to have a really great cocktail list."

The 110-seat Tipsy's will operate in similar fashion to Bethlehem's Corked 2.0, a restaurant and nightlife venue that Tiscio also operates with partners.

Tipsy's customers will be able to savor classic and contemporary American dishes, including burgers, chicken wings and steak and seafood platters, for lunch and dinner along with DJ entertainment and dancing on weekend nights.

The kitchen will stay open all night with a late-night menu.

"On Friday and Saturday nights, starting around 10 p.m., the restaurant will transform into a nightlife experience with a dance floor, DJ entertainment and high-energy lighting," Tiscio said. "We're going to be bringing in top DJs from Atlantic City."

Tipsy's menu will feature soups, salads and more than a dozen appetizers, including steak frites, boom boom shrimp, cheesesteak eggrolls, sauteed pierogies and Cool Ranch Doritos chicken fingers.

Other menu highlights will include burgers and sandwiches such as a burger melt, "Sweet & Sweaty" chicken sandwich and "Poppin Pineapple" burger (pepper jack, grilled pineapple, bacon and barbecue sauce); and entrees such as burrata pasta, creamy Tuscan salmon, chicken parmesan with fettuccine and pulled pork with mac and cheese.

Tipsy's, featuring 14 TVs and a digital jukebox, is tentatively set to operate 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday and noon to 2 a.m. Friday through Sunday, Tiscio said.

To stay up-to-date on the progress, follow the business' social media pages, facebook.com/Tipsysbar610 and instagram.com/tipsysbar610.