Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom's proposed new roller coaster got a quick review Thursday from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission.
The LVPC's recommendations for the unnamed new roller coaster include "review of potential noise and light pollution from the proposed attraction’s location at the perimeter of the park" in South Whitehall Township.
The commission's professional staff reviews big projects proposed for Lehigh and Northampton counties, and the appointed commissioners vote on staff recommendations before they are sent to local governments.
South Whitehall will have the final say on the new ride, which is proposed for 2.7 acres formerly occupied by the Stinger roller coaster. The township's planning committee has already approved the new ride.
Dorney, owned by Cedar Fair L.P., has declined to provide details about the new coaster. It will be near the Possessed ride.