S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to grant preliminary final approval for Dorney Park's newest ride.

The attraction will be next to the "Possessed" ride on the former Stinger roller coaster site, which operated from 2011 through 2017, just north of Lincoln Avenue and Dorney Park Road on a 2.7-acre portion of the 196-acre parcel. The Stinger was removed in 2018.

Dorney Park would not divulge information about the ride itself Wednesday night, citing proprietary information, but representatives said it will be a steel roller coaster and would utilize "cutting-edge" sound mitigation techniques.

According to Jessica Naderman, Dorney's vice president and general manager, the ride is hoped to bring more visitors to the park as attendance has waned since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're just trying to get back to pre-pandemic levels," Naderman said of attendance at the park.

The plan was previously recommended for approval by the township planning commission with the understanding that certain conditions would be met.

The project requires nine variances from the South Whitehall Township subdivision and land development ordinance.

The township's engineering consultant, Keystone Engineering, previously said that "the project is not anticipated to materially impact attendance, traffic, parking, or water and sewage usage. Since the project is on the applicant's property and is not located near residences, it is not expected to disturb residential properties."

Parkland operations center

In other news, the board also voted to approve a resolution that granted conditional preliminary final approval for Parkland School District's new operations center.

Submitted in September, the plan calls for construction on the district's 8.07-acre lot at 2619 Stadium Drive. Officials said the new two-story building would comprise 39,295 square feet and will eventually provide 90 parking spaces.

Approval was granted on the condition that a walkway be constructed along Stadium Drive, while the plan's proposed walkway along Lime Kiln Road should be removed.

Uses for the new space include housing dry goods for food services to be distributed throughout the district, displays from different functions such as plays, housing sports uniforms and IT operations, among other needs. The building would also contain delivery receiving areas, and 30-35 employees are expected to work there.

Vistas Park

Township officials also heard a presentation about a plan to improve Vistas Park, 5320 Clauser Road, Orefield.

Proposed improvements include the construction of a pickleball court, pedestrian walkways, nature play areas, fencing/shade structures, Americans with Disabilities Act access, project sign and related site improvements.

Township documents indicate "the pickleball courts will include extra fencing and a shade structure to minimize effects to any neighboring properties." The documents also noted that "the Township will pursue noise mitigation options in accordance with Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) recommendations."

Township traffic

Lastly, Police Chief Glen Dorney reported on traffic flow within the township. According to Dorney, he has contacted the Pennsylvania State Police regarding Route 22.

Dorney indicated that the state police shared frustrations over traffic and the prevalence of accidents on the roadway, and reported that it was thought the problem was a congestion issue and not a speeding issue.

Walgreens warehouse

Walgreens prescription fulfillment warehouse gets green light in South Whitehall Walgreens prescriptions will be filled at 4741 Chapman Road and then picked up by a distributor.

Following a public hearing, township officials reviewed and granted final preliminary plan approval for a new use of an existing warehouse at 4741 Chapman Road.

The site's future tenant, Walgreens, will utilize 67,500 square feet for a distribution center. Sorry Robots LLC occupies the remaining 34,500 square feet.