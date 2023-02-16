S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Township Planning Commission granted preliminary/final plan approval for a new amusement park ride Thursday night at the administration building.

The plan, offered by Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, involves the construction of a 162-foot-tall attraction at the park's 3830 Dorney Park Road location.

With a 6-0 vote, the planning commission recommended construction of the new rollercoaster, as long as the park fulfills requirements set at the meeting.

The attraction will be located next to the "Possessed" ride, on the site of the former Stinger roller coaster, which operated from 2011 through 2017, just north of Lincoln Avenue and Dorney Park Road on a 2.7-acre portion of the 196-acre parcel. The Stinger was removed in 2018.

Dorney Park would not divulge information about the ride itself Thursday night, citing proprietary information, other than it will be a steel roller coaster and would utilize "cutting-edge" sound mitigation techniques.

Given the new attraction will replace an existing one, Keystone Engineering, the township's engineering consultant, maintains "the project is not anticipated to materially impact attendance, traffic, parking, or water and sewage usage. Since the project is on the applicant's property and is not located near residences, it is not expected to disturb residential properties."

Park officials said the new ride won't leave much of a different footprint from its predecessor.

"This a little bit like moving furniture around the room," said Joe Bubba, attorney for Dorney.

"We are not growing or expanding our park in any way," said Jessica Naderman, Dorney Park's vice president and general manager. "We have already planned for sound and noise mitigation...we do not anticipate increased traffic or increased attendance levels."

The project requires nine variances from the South Whitehall Township subdivision and land development ordinance.

One involved permit issuing. The ordinance does not allow permits to be issued until the plan is approved by commissioners.

Given the project is replacing an existing project, Barry Isett & Associates, the plan's designer, requested the permits be issued prior to the plan being recorded.

This would allow Dorney to begin construction immediately after receiving commissioner approval, expected by April, and would increase the likelihood construction is completed prior to the park opening in spring 2024.

A second request sought deferral from improvements to public streets adjacent to the park given the project is within the park's interior. Further, the applicant stated the proposal will generate no new entrances, road construction or other public improvements.

Most of the remaining requests involved design plan submission requirements.

The township and Dorney discussed at length sidewalks along Hamilton Boulevard and pledged collective efforts to further explore the issue.

"Why is sidewalk even an issue when this is the same attraction size?" questioned Bubba.

Bubba did acknowledge the park is willing to work with the township, but that part can't be set in stone immediately, since the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation owns part of the property the sidewalk would be on.

Ultimately, the township decided the ride is not contingent on the sidewalk, as park officials promised to commit to working that out.

Everyone who spoke with 69 News ahead of the meeting was for the new attraction.

"I think it's going to be a really exciting addition to Dorney Park," said South Whitehall Township resident Bret Senftleben. "We haven't gotten a brand new ride in a very long time."