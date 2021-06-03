COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine generic graphic bottle

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new drive-through COVID-19 vaccination site has opened in Northampton County.

Drive-through COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at Coordinated Health Bethlehem, 3100 Emrick Blvd., beginning Thursday, according to a news release from Lehigh Valley Health Network.

The vaccinations will be by appointment only. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be given to those 18 and older. Those receiving the Moderna vaccine will require a second dose four weeks later. Those receiving Johnson & Johnson only require one dose to be fully vaccinated.

Coordinated Health Bethlehem also continues to serve as a COVID-19 drive-through testing location in addition to providing an additional option for Northampton County residents to get vaccinated.

Hours of operation will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday, 3-6 p.m. Additional hours will be added should the need arise.

LVHN now offers more options than ever to get your vaccination: 1. Self-schedule right on the LVHN website at LVHN.org/appointments. 2. Schedule on MyLVHN, our patient portal, at MyLVHN.org. 3. Call 833-584-6283 (833-LVHN-CVD). The COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline is open Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Walk-ins also are accepted at all locations except for the new Emrick Blvd. drive-through.

