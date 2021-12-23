BANGOR, Pa. - A new recovery center is now open in Northampton County.
The Lamont McClure and the Division of Drug & Alcohol are funding a new recovery center for Northampton County residents at the Kirkridge Retreat.
The recovery Center is located at 2495 Fox Gap Road in Bangor.
The center offers programming to connect people affected by substance use disorder to help them achieve long-term sobriety.
Participants include those in recovery, friends, family and those with long-term recovery experience who want to enhance their overall health and wellness and help others on their journey.
The program uses outdoor adventures, service projects, creative arts and varied recreational activities.
For information, contact Executive Director Laura Waits at 215-892-3658 or lwaits@syncrecovery.org.