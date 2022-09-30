There are new concerns about how drugs are being sold on the streets in our area, following a recent warning from the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Officials in 18 states have seized brightly-colored fentanyl, and they say it's being marketed toward young people.

But local officials and advocates tell 69 News that while they're keeping an eye out for the so-called "rainbow fentanyl," none have come across it yet.

Officials say, however, there are some new concerns in the area. For one, they're seeing fentanyl disguised as other pills, more these days. They're also seeing more crystal methamphetamine on the streets, as prices drop.

The CDC says fentanyl is already the deadliest drug threat in the U.S. And in Lehigh and Northampton counties, officials say they're finding more of it on the streets, disguised as other pills.

A Northampton County detective, who asked to remain anonymous due to this undercover work, tells 69 News it's a big priority with his Drug Task Force.

"They make it so it looks like the Percocet pills," the detective said. "And that's kind of the scary part of the whole thing."

Advocates say they're seeing the effects of the disguised pills.

"You think you're taking a Percocet for pain, or even heroin," Brian Sabo said.

Sabo is the program director for two recovery centers in Northampton County: Hope Center and Change on Main.

"Instead you get fentanyl," he said. "Good probability you'll overdose and possibly die."

The CDC says more than 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

The Lehigh County Drug Task Force said in an email: "The supply of fentanyl remains very high and prices are extremely low right now. We believe the open border in Mexico has a direct correlation to this."

Meanwhile, the Northampton County detective, who is supervisor of the drug task force, tells us his team is seeing more crystal meth on the streets as well.

"I've been doing drug work, you know, many years and the price has really dropped, what we're seeing currently," he said.

The detective says an ounce of methamphetamine was once sold for about $800. Now it's half that price or even less.

"Currently, we're seeing that same ounce of meth for $350, $400," he said.

He too, attributes it to what he describes as the open southern border.

"It just makes it easier for it and there's just much more of it coming," he said.

Sabo says there are resources to combat the drug epidemic.

"My big thing is stigma," he said. "It's okay to be addicted. It's okay. To have an issue. You know, it's okay to ask for help. Here in Northampton County and treatment trends, that's what we do."

If you or someone you know is struggling with drug or alcohol addiction, you can call Hope Center at 484-788-3665.

For free drug or alcohol assessments in Northampton County, you can call 610-829-HELP.

For more resources in Northampton County, head to the county website.

For resources in other parts of the state, head to the state's website.