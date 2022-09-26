BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - St. Luke's University Health Network has opened a new emergency room in Northampton County.

The new emergency room opened at the network’s Anderson Campus just off Route 33 at 1872 St. Luke’s Boulevard in Bethlehem Township, according to a news release from St. Luke's.

The new emergency department, which faces Freemansburg Avenue, includes a Level II Adult Trauma Center and has increased capacity from 31 to 45 beds, allowing more patients to be seen and treated quickly, St. Luke's said.

The health network says the waiting area was designed for comfort and safety, incorporating ideas for improvement that were identified during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three-bed trauma bay has dedicated radiology services, including an integrated built-in x-ray arm that extends over all three bays and is immediately adjacent to the GE CT scanner, which St. Luke's says decreases the time needed for testing, diagnostics and results.

St. Luke’s Anderson’s Emergency Department has steadily experienced an increase in patients due to changes in the health care landscape, according to the news release. People who delayed care during the pandemic are now experiencing complications from serious chronic conditions. "In addition, as the region has grown, roadway traumas have increased, behavioral health needs have escalated, and our aging population requires a higher level of care," the health network said.

“This enhanced and enlarged emergency department will allow us to accommodate the robust patient volume we experience at St. Luke’s Anderson in a much more efficient manner,” says John B. Wilson, Chief of Emergency Medicine, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus. “Due to overwhelming demand, the original emergency department quickly outgrew its space, so additional beds were added in 2013. Now we have moved into an even larger, brand-new space to continue meeting that demand.”

Says Ed Nawrocki, President, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus, “St. Luke’s is committed to providing access to high quality health care. We will continue to enhance our facilities, train and recruit the best physicians and clinical staff and incorporate state-of-the-art technology to meet the ever-changing needs of families in the communities we serve.”