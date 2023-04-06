ALLENTOWN, Pa. - With more than 55 percent of Allentown residents being Hispanic, Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk says city government should not only reflect the community it serves, but also give each resident equal access.

"The entire Lehigh Valley is working to be a more diverse, equitable, inclusive and accessible place. And we have to do our part in that respect," said Tuerk.

Tuerk has created a new position of Equity and Inclusion Coordinator at a salary of $75,000 to help the city meet that goal.

Tuerk says the coordinator's initial priorities will be assessing city departments for inclusivity, ensuring city services are delivered fairly, and working with city partners on their diversity, equity, and inclusion plans.

Tuerk has hired Allentown native Lucinda Wright for the position. For the past four years Wright has served as the city special events manager, overseeing roughly 200 events annually.

Wright says a major part of her job will be focusing on a more inclusive work environment for city employees.

"What that might look like, is a more supportive work environment, with also consideration to ethnicities, abilities, genders, age, and other diverse backgrounds," said Wright.

This is the second city Equity and Inclusion Coordinator position in the Lehigh Valley. In 2021 Bethlehem created a similar position.

Tuerk says once the initial goals are reached, Wright will focus on keeping the city current with best practices.