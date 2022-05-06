ALLENTOWN, Pa. - People collect all sorts of things, from the colorful to the cool.
A prime example is Eclectic Collecting, a new exhibit at the Allentown Art Museum, featuring 200 objects from the vault.
"It was really an opportunity to have fun and to pull out some more unusual works. Works that don't get to be shared with the public as often," said Associate Curator Claire McRee.
Many of the items, like Chinese coromandel panels, are on display for the first time.
But the back stories to many of the objects are just as interesting as the objects themselves, from a hair wreath made as a token of affection to a playful set of dog pins collected by fashion author and historian Ellie Laubner.
Or a set of Pompeian oil jars.
"According to the records that we have they used to belong to the famous opera singer Enrico Caruso in the 1920s," McRee said.
There are also Egyptian artifacts, including pieces of a sarcophagus depicting Anubis, the god of the dead.
There's also an abstract painting by regional artist Burton Wasserman.
But perhaps the coolest back story is connected to a statue entitled "Where's my Slippers," chosen by the public as a funky favorite to be included in the exhibit.
"This was meant to be more playful and fun and also invited to really engage the public and show that we really want to encourage dialogue and input from our community," McRee said.
Eclectic Collecting: Curiosities from the Vault is on display through Sept. 18.