BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Halloween just passed, but it's already looking like Christmas in Bethlehem.

"Since we are the Christmas City, USA, we have to start early and get prepared for all of our wonderful guests that come in," said Kelly Smith, the Downtown Bethlehem Association Manager.

She is working on the new, expanded Christmas Village in the city's historic district. It now has 15 huts, four more than last year.

"Throughout the seven weeks we have about 20 vendors, some will be here all seven weeks, a few will be here for three weeks, and a few will be here for four weeks," Smith said.

You will notice the huts are new. They were made and installed in partnership with Pine Creek Structures, Boyle Construction, and D'Huy Engineering.

Pine Creek has done the structures for villages in Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Boston.

Shoppers will now be able to go inside the huts to peruse the shops.

"Our vendors that come, they really like that concept," Smith said.

"They can come in, set up their display once, close the doors at the end of the night, fluff it a little bit and come back the next day," Smith said. "Everybody wants to be outside, I think COVID taught us one thing, be outside to get fresh air, get people moving around. It helps supplement the 24 amazing businesses we have in the historic district."

Christmas City Village Vendor List

The General Store

Melmo’s Dog Treats

Blue Gecko

KGN Organic Soaps & Skincare

Lindsey Sell Creations

1 Love Jerk Hut

Rosetta Soaps

Bethlehem Emergency Sheltering

Clementine Salon

Scentsy

Happy Barkers Bandanas

Red Stag

Social Still

Arte Ceramica Gifts

Peace, Love & Pottery

Mayfield on Noble

Matt-hat Jerky

Christmas City Spirits

Noah Howell’s Hand Crafts

The shops will be open Nov. 10 to Dec. 24. The hours are Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.