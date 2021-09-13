UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Summer may be wrapping up, but it's not stopping those who love the lake from getting onto or near the water. A ribbon cutting at Lake Minsi in Northampton County Monday revealed a brand new ADA-accessible kayak launch.
"We want to make sure everyone can have an opportunity to participate in the wonderful outdoor bounties that Northampton County has to offer," said County Executive Lamont McClure.
"A dock that was just recently installed that provides adaptive features for people that are disabled to be able to get from their wheelchair into a kayak and back out again," said Scott Tihansky, with Boardsafe Docks.
The new advancements are giving those with disabilities a sense of normalcy.
Ken Ryno was an integral person in making the advancement a reality. He was injured in 2019 and spent nine months in the hospital recovering.
But before that, he enjoyed many summer days kayaking on the lakes.
"It's a workout well worth it. And now with everybody involved and with all the help that's always there, anybody can do this. And I mean anybody. Look at me with oxygen. You've got to think of the possible, not the impossible," Ryno said.