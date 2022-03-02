ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "We want to make sure people understand the impact of diet on health and life outcomes," said Dr. Hasshan Batts with Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley.
It's one of the steps towards conquering food insecurity in the city of Allentown.
"Being able to provide access to food for families is just really terrific," said Nicole Folino with Second Harvest Food Bank.
Promise Neighborhoods, Community Action Lehigh Valley and Second Harvest Food Bank are partnering with the Allentown School District to open the "Promise Food & Wellness Center" at Brigadier General Anna Mae Hays Elementary School.
"ASD has stepped up a lot, Second Harvest Food Bank is providing the food," Batts said.
"The community is excited for this. We had a soft landing, it went great, and we're excited to bring on more families and give them the help they so desperately need," said Naaman Schlegel, Principal of Brigadier General Anna Mae Hays Elementary School.
What makes this food pantry so unique is it's called an "Order Ahead Pantry" and is the only one in the Northeast region of Pennsylvania.
What this means is that neighbors have the opportunity to order the exact food they need on an app, include the dietary restrictions they may require, all while helping them maintain their dignity.
"ASD didn't decide to just build this school they receive feedback from the community, they said they wanted health resources, food access, and adult learning," Batts said.
"What ASD did is built this from the voices of the community."
The pantry will be open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the first and third Sunday of every month from 9 a.m. to noon.