ALLENTOWN, Pa. - For years, Bogert's Covered Bridge, which stretches across the Little Lehigh, has been deteriorating.
But a big gift from the state is set to change that.
Spanning 145 feet, the bridge is Lehigh County's oldest. For years there's been efforts to raise money to turn back the hands of time. Now the state has stepped in with $1.3 million to help restore the bridge.
On a rainy spring day, standing inside Bogert's Covered Bridge keeps you dry, but for how long?
"What do you think of the bridge?" I asked Edward Sunderer.
"It's seen better days," he said.
The Lehigh Parkway walker isn't alone in noticing the toll time has taken on Allentown's only covered bridge.
Angler Allen Pinkowski has cast his line alongside the 181-year-old bridge for years.
"Give it a fresh coat of paint, the slate roof will last forever," he said.
There are now funds to do so. The Wolf administration recently announced $1.3 million to help cover the costs of a bridge renovation.
"You're a person who likes to run, walk, take your dogs for a walk in the Lehigh Parkway, that bridge is only one of two crossing points over the little Lehigh," said Director of Parks and Recreation Karen El-Chaar.
Since 2008, El-Chaar has worked to get here.
Fearing the bridge would slip through the hands of time, she's cobbled together $1.3 million, a mix of state and local funds. It was well short of what a rehab would cost but these latest funds bridge the gap of preserving its past into its future.
"Thought is if that bridge isn't there a more modern structure would go in and with all these historical structures it would ruin the entire ambience," El-Chaar said.
A complete renovation could cost about $3.5 million. The city is $900,000 short, even with the new funds.
However, El-Chaar says the city can now pick a design team, put it out to bid, and some kind of renovation will take place.