ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Miller-Keystone Blood Center says it's in desperate need of blood from Hispanic donors.

Now, the Highmark Foundation is helping it to increase those donations. With the presentation of a giant, $120,000 check Wednesday, the Miller-Keystone Blood Center in Allentown said it can now hire an outreach coordinator for the Spanish-speaking community.

"It's one thing to have a website that's in two languages, it's another to have somebody who can actually have that conversation and answer those questions," said Miller-Keystone CEO Peter Castagna.

Castagna said different races of people have different antigens in their blood. That's why it's important to have a diverse supply.

"What you want is a donor population that's representative of the patient population that you're treating so you get the best antigen matches when you're treating those patients," said Castagna.

To help make that happen, Miller-Keystone has now hired Dara Gonzalez.

"They brought me on board to build those relationships and get people comfortable with donating, and educating everybody, and just showing them how important it is and how life-changing it can be to donate," said Gonzalez.

And Castagna said that work is more important than ever because, while the Hispanic population in Allentown is growing, their donor base is not.

"About 50,000 of those donate at least once a year. Now, of those 50,000, we only have 767 active Hispanic donors," said Castagna.

Gonzalez will work to change that over the next two years. The Allentown donation center manager, Jonathan Ortiz, said he's excited to see the result.

"I would like for the person to have the opportunity that doesn't know the language to come in and know that they have the opportunity to make a difference in their community," said Ortiz.