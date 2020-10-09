ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lead is toxic when eaten or inhaled and poses the highest risk to young children.
It's most commonly found in lead-based paint, which was used in homes built prior to 1978. Lead paint was no longer used beyond that, after hazards associated with it were discovered. Many homes in Allentown were built well before 1978.
"The city of Allentown has one of the older housing stocks in the nation," said Heidi Westerman, Community Housing Manager.
Allentown, like many cities up and down the East Coast, has a lot of homes with lead paint. It's not a cheap fix.
"It's not, unfortunately," Westerman said.
But thanks to a new multi-million dollar grant, the city is soon rolling out a three-year plan to remediate more than 300 homes.
"It's pretty invasive, full containment that has to be done, the majority we're going to do is abatement on anything that's impact or friction, like doors and windows being replaced," Westerman said.
Windows and doors are the number one cause of lead poisoning, because they move around toxic dust.
"Another area is the soil," Westerman said.
Exterior paint chips can seep lead into the ground and end up in gardens.
"Then the vegetables are growing and we're eating those vegetables," Westerman said.
The city will be prioritizing families with children who already have lead poisoning, or are at risk. Families must be at or below 80 percent of the city's median income.
They're encouraging people to apply at the Community Housing Section of the city's website.
"One of the big challenges is getting families and property owners involved in the program, but the other challenge we're having is trying to get contractors lined up to do this work," said Tom Williams, Operations Manager for the city's Office of Community and Economic Development.
Lead removal is highly specialized work. The city has about five contractors, but realistically needs one to two dozen to get the work done in three years.
"There's going to be a steady flow of lead work," Williams said.
Interested contractors can reach out to the Office of Community and Economic Development. The office is also able to assist contractors with the application process.