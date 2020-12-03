LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners during its Thursday night meeting granted approval for the commercial development of land on Schantz Road.
Green Acres Outdoor Living, located at 219 Schantz Rd. in Wescosville, received preliminary and final approval to construct and operate a 13,500-square-foot retail sales and showroom building, along with a 7,500-square-foot accessory use facility, on their roughly 5.2-acre lot.
In addition, Green Acres will have about 94,500 square feet dedicated to outdoor storage and display items such as sheds, playsets, outdoor furniture, umbrellas, and general outdoor decor.
The business also sells heating oil, although no oil storage will be on the site.
The property is located in Lower Macungie's Highway Enterprise District, in an area populated by mostly light industrial users.
In October, the plan received approval from the township's planning commission with five conditions and four waivers. Among the conditions, Green Acres has to pay the township a $60,288 traffic study impact fee. Among the waivers, Green Acres only needs to widen Schantz Road by eight feet instead of the required nine feet.
Stormwater management has been a point of contention throughout the township's review process. However, Nathan Jones, the township's planner, indicated that the applicant's engineer had placated the concerns of the township's engineer, Bryan McAdam, to warrant the plan's approval.
In other news, commissioners approved a resolution extending guidelines and policies for food and merchandise sales outdoors. The original guidelines, approved June 4, were established in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Thursday night's move extends those guidelines for another 120 days and includes additional safety measures for winter and inclement weather.
"There are a number of restaurants throughout this pandemic taking advantage of the initial resolution," said President Ronald W. Beitler.
In other actions, the legislative body approved an ordinance amending the township's code to require sellers in certain residential property transactions to inform buyers about "important facts" related to the properties.
Those facts include, but are not limited to, limitations on how the properties can be used, such as the requirements of subdivision and land development record plans, deed restrictions, and easements. The ordinance also requires disclosure of environmental conditions and flood plain designations.
In addition, the board formally directed Township Manager Bruce Beitel to enter into agreement with Lehigh County to accept the township's portion of subgrants and CARES Act funds to address expenses due to COVID-19. The amount totals $529,000.
Of that money, a total of $273,877 is designated for two technology services — InfraCloud and mobile device updates. A total of $30,460 is being spent on videoconferencing equipment and $20,000 on CivicOptimize, software that helps local governments bring their services online.
The township also allocated $125,000 to Macungie emergency medical services support. Small businesses will receive $46,000 of the $529,000 — about 8.7%. Nearly $13,000 is allotted for cleaning expenses, materials, and supplies, with $1,087 being spent on COVID-related building modifications.