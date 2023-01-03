SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A new fitness facility along with a venue for children to let loose and have fun are coming soon to a Lehigh County shopping center.

SuperSets, which promises to help customers "get the body you deserve," is expected to open within a couple of months in a 19,000-square-foot space at the back of the South Mall, 3300 Lehigh St., Salisbury Township, owner Ed Frack said.

Frack opened the first SuperSets gym in October 2019 at 2450 Schoenersville Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, before adding a second location in 2021 at 2429 Nazareth Road in Palmer Township.

The South Mall location, occupying a renovated space that previously housed Full Circle Training, will feature a wide array of free weights and workout machines.

"My goal is to create a 'one stop shop' for a better quality of life including: fitness, nutrition, supplementation, TRT and more!" Frack states on the business' website.

Additionally, Kids Wonderland Playground, a multi-level children's recreational facility, is expected to open by the end of January at the South Mall, according to a post on the business' Facebook page.

The playground, with blue- and yellow-checkered flooring, will feature climbing apparatus, sliding boards (twisty and regular), bridges, tunnels, a four-seat merry-go-round and more.

The 3,200-square-foot facility will be geared toward children aged 6 months to about 7 years (or 4 feet tall), and it will accommodate 30-35 children at a time, according to posts on the business' Facebook page.

"Our indoor playground will mainly focus on infant to 7 year old," an online announcement reads. "We will also have a party room for bday parties and private events."

Daily admission will be $11 Monday through Thursday and $13 Friday through Sunday. There also will be a monthly pass, $44.99, with a discount being available for siblings.

The playground will feature open hours for the public, and customers also will be able to make reservations for private events online (website currently under development).

"This is going to be the perfect place to have your birthday party," a message on the business' Facebook page reads.

"We are excited to welcome Kids Wonderland Playground to South Mall later this month!" a post on the mall's Facebook page reads.

South Mall's origin dates to 1971, when its original owner - Hess's of Allentown - built a department store at the site. An expansion that included an enclosed mall occurred a few years later.

The mall, which bid farewell to anchor tenants The Bon-Ton and Stein Mart in 2018 and 2020 respectively, has seen a resurgence of new retailers over the past couple of years.

Other new tenants include C&I Minerals, Gold Drip Jewelry, Salisbury Youth Association and a second location of Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley ReStore, among others.

The mall has also lost some retailers, including 610 Barber Supply, gift shop Charmed Rose Creations and Uniquely Lopez Co., with the latter - a business selling local artisan wares and restored furniture - moving to the Village West shopping center in South Whitehall Township over the summer.

However, a steady flow of new tenants has kept the mall's business lineup fresh.

Another new addition, Back to the Arcade, with more than 70 retro and modern arcade games, opened in late 2021 in a renovated space that once housed Victoria's Secret.

Wyatt Paden and his father, Mark Paden, and uncle, Joe Childs, previously operated the arcade at the Merchants Square Mall in Allentown for two years before deciding to move the business for more space.

Guests can play a wide assortment of games, including 1980s upright cabinets such as Double Dragon, Ms. Pac-Man and Frogger; pinball machines like Jurassic Park, The Addams Family and Guardians of the Galaxy; and other popular picks like air hockey, Skee-Ball and Super Chexx bubble hockey.