ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new health care center catering to the Latino community is open in Allentown. The facility will offer a variety of services with a goal of providing affordable care.

"They really want to be seen by providers that speak their language, that understand their culture," said owner of American Family Care Allentown, Thomas Walker. "It's much more than just the physical aspect of it."

It's the latest addition to American Family Care. Inside you'll find staff and providers speaking not just English, but Spanish and Portuguese, too.

"So that we can become a safe haven for multiple cultures," continued Walker.

The Latino-focused American Family Care is located at the corner of Union Boulevard and North Fenwick Street. It is across the street from Coca-Cola Park, making it an easy to-get-to facility.

"We try to build in places where people can come, with public transportation, maybe they own a car or are walking, and this was a great spot for that," said Amanda Furiato, Business Consultant for AFC Allentown.

Furiato believes Latino families will find comfort when visiting AFC for a variety of health care needs.

"We also have onsite X-rays, onsite EKG, we also have an onsite lab which is something that sets us apart from other clinics," she said.

If you are unsure if your insurance is accepted, or if your needs can be met, just give them a ring. They're available seven days a week.

"We're open, come see us, you don't have to wait to get into your primary doctor, you don't have to wait in the long wait at the ER. Just give us a call, we're here," said Furiato.

AFC Allentown will be open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. No appointment is necessary.

To learn more about AFC Allentown, visit its website.