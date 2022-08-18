L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – A new Home Depot is coming to Lower Macungie. The township's board of commissioners approved a revised/final plan to build the big-box home improvement store at 5877 Hamilton Boulevard.
The proposal offers a one-story, 136,048-square-foot retail building on 20.8 acres, with two existing driveways onto Hamilton Boulevard.
The project dates back 15 years, when the township approved the site subdivision and granted permission to build a home improvement store on the subdivision's second lot.
Most of the improvements, such as parking lot driveway access, stormwater management system, sanitary sewer collection, water distribution and lighting, have been installed. However, no buildings were ever constructed, and the site for years has been vacant.
The current application modifies the 2007 approval. It changes the layout to the home improvement store and discards the previously approved separate retail building. It also introduces three areas for future retail buildings within the lot two area.
The overall parking was reduced from the previously approved 656 spaces to 406 parking spaces. The diminished parking has prompted the developer to create three new future development areas in lot two.
Those plans, though, were not considered in the proposal before commissioners Thursday night, and individual land applications will need to be made with Lower Macungie when applicable.
"This is going to look quite nice," said Nathan Jones, the township's director of planning and community development.