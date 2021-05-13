LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. | Officials announce on Thursday that new hours will be set for the COVID drive-through testing center in Bethlehem Township.
Lamont McClure, the Department of Community and Economic Development, Emergency Management Services and Lehigh Valley Hospital-Coordinated Health Allentown Hospital (LVH-CHA) announced the testing site's new hours will begin Monday, May 17, according to the Northampton County press release.
Hours of operation will now be Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. The testing center will be closed on Saturdays and on Memorial Day, May 31.
“The virus is still active in our area and I encourage people to get tested for COVID-19 if they begin showing symptoms,” says Lamont McClure. “Contact tracing, social distancing, wearing a mask and vaccination are all critical to preventing transmission of the virus.”
The drive-through site is open to everyone, but the press release states that only residents of Northampton County will have the cost of testing covered by the county, if they do not have health coverage.
Participants should bring a photo ID and their insurance card, if they have one, with them to the testing site.