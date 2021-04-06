PALMER TWP., Pa. | A New Jersey man is facing charges for allegedly trying to steal hundreds of gallons of used cooking grease.
Palmer Township police charged Mark L. Riddick with attempted theft and possessing an instrument of a crime following his arrest early Monday morning outside a Route 248 restaurant.
About 3:10 a.m. Monday, a township police officer on patrol happened upon a work van backed up to a grease container in the parking lot of Moe’s Southwest Grill. A man later identified as Riddick was standing between the grease container and the back of the van, according to the criminal complaint.
Police said the lid of the grease container was open and inside the van were two large tanks nearly full of suspected kitchen grease, according to court records. A pump system was connected to the tank. Authorities said the tanks hold 275 gallons each.
Police said New York-based Buffalo Biodiesel Inc. owns the grease container, and that the company had filed several theft reports with township police. Riddick did not have a contract with or work for Buffalo Biodiesel, according to authorities.
Court records do not indicate how much the used cooking grease was worth. Buffalo Biodiesel uses kitchen waste oil to produce an alternative diesel fuel, according to the company’s website.
During an interview with police, Reddick allegedly told authorities that he drives around looking for diners and restaurants and collecting used cooking oil for a “side job.” Court records do not indicate whether he told police what exactly he does with the used cooking oil.
District Judge Daniel Corpora arraigned the 31-year-old hours after his arrest, setting bail at $5,000 with a 10 percent cash option. Reddick was released from custody after posting $500 cash bail. Court records show addresses for Reddick in Jersey City, N.J., and Phillipsburg.
His next court date is a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for May 10.