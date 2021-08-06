CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - President Joe Biden says he's pleased with the latest jobs report from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, saying his administration is responsible for a boom in the economy.
The latest numbers show the country saw its biggest jobs gain since August of last year, with 943,000 jobs added last month.
The unemployment rate is also better, falling to a new low in the pandemic - 5.4 percent.
But while the numbers might look better, one local economist says we're not at the finish line yet.
"Right now this is not a victory lap, but it is moving, and moving in a positive direction," said Kamran Afshar, an economist with DeSales University.
Afshar says while there are more jobs, there's also concern in the workplace that people don't want to be back in the office just yet, with fears of the Delta variant looming.
"Everybody is worried that if this becomes a major expansion of people who get sick, do I want to be sitting next to somebody that I don't know if they are vaccinated, not vaccinated," Afshar said.
Biden agrees that economic recovery is far from complete, and says we'll have ups and downs. But he says with his administration's plan, things will continue to get better.
"The Biden plan is working. The Biden plan produces results, and the Biden plan is moving the country forward," Biden said.