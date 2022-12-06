EASTON, Pa. – A new K-9 employee has begun working at the Northampton County Prison.
Mack, a two-year old Labrador, received his training at Progressive K9 Academy and has been certified to detect narcotics and prescription medications.
A dog with this kind of education can cost $15,000, with another $3,000 per year for recertification.
The County did not have to pay for Mack, an anonymous donor covered the purchase price, reports Lamont McClure and the Department of Corrections.
The two-year old K-9 will be based at the main campus of the Northampton County Prison and the work release facility. At this time, there are no plans for the dog to work in the Juvenile facility.
Mack is expected to help lower costs at NCP by reducing the number of unnecessary drug tests on seized materials.