ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County Humane Society is getting ready for its busiest day of the year.
"The Fourth of July we get more pets that come into the shelter because they run away from the fireworks," said Barbara Morgan, who works with the organization.
Allentown resident Jim Christman says fireworks terrify his dog Bella.
"She runs right under the bed," Christman said.
But officials say the elderly and people with PTSD are also vulnerable.
"It's very important because we've had a lot of complaints," said Allentown City Council member Julio Guridy.
City officials say ever since consumer fireworks were legalized in 2018, complaints have skyrocketed.
But it's not just noise - fire is also a concern.
"In places like Allentown, where we have such a dense city, you know one firework that goes astray that lands on our roof cannot only start a fire, they can impact one person's home but I can take down an entire block of homes," said state Rep. Pete Schweyer.
Schweyer is sponsoring a bill that would give police more muscle when enforcing firework laws.
Police say right now pretty much all they can do is put extra manpower on the streets July 4 to keep the city safe.
"We are going to be out there to ensure that people are following the rules. If they're not enforcement action could be taken," said Allentown Interim Police Chief Charles Roca.
Schweyer says the firework issue won't be addressed by the legislature until the fall.
So the Christmans have found another way to keep Bella calm.
"My wife has cookies that she buys from the store and I guess they have something in them that maybe help her a little bit," Christman said.