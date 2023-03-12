A new program is aiming to offer young men mentorship in the Lehigh Valley. Organizers said they are hoping to get more people involved.

"So this is something we're going to take off and we're looking to expand and grow with it," said Khalfani Lassiter of Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley.

Lassiter is talking about the Boys 2 Men Mentoring Group at Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley in Allentown. The now entrepreneur said it is an opportunity he did not have growing up. One he is looking to share with others.

"We wanted to tackle and we wanted to be able to provide a safe space for them where they feel comfortable, where we can help them, where we could mentor them, where they can talk to someone else besides their parents," said Lassiter.

He said they currently have 14 participants ages 10-16, and they are looking to add more. Lassiter is working alongside Juhaud Keyes, meeting with them each week. Last week, they went bowling and Lassiter tells us they are looking to eventually do a trip to Wall Street with the group.

They recently held a zoom call, touching on mental health, trades and leadership among other topics.

"Conflict resolution is a big one. That's where a lot of the problems are. Boys in general, we're taught to deal with anger. Anger is not the best option to resolve problems, so we're trying to give them a positive and better solution," said Keyes.

He said they are looking to give them a different outlet to positivity.

"The more boys we get in, the more men we get in to help us mentor, the better the positive outlook and change that we can make,"said Keyes.

Anyone who is interested in joining the Boys 2 Men Mentoring Group can contact Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley.