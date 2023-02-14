L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Planning Commission on Tuesday night again considered a proposal to include an outbuilding at Macungie Crossings, where a new Home Depot is currently being built.
RD Management LLC's proposal is to include a 10,000-square-foot retail, commercial or service outbuilding at the other end of the Macungie Crossings parking lot. The building would share parking with Home Depot.
When last seen before the commission, a vote on the plan was tabled. The planners asked the developer to resubmit the plans to ensure that language related to township ordinances meets current requirements. They also asked to consult the township engineer to ensure the project's design matches the township's aesthetic standards.
On Tuesday, planners unanimously voted to recommend the plan to the board of commissioners.
Nathan Jones, the township's director of planning and community development, reported that the new plan met planning requirements. He also described the project as "a feather in the cap" of the community, adding that it was "right in line with what we want to do on Hamilton."
Valley at Indian Creek
Planners also heard a preliminary/final subdivision plan for the "Valley at Indian Creek" plan. The plan for 3510 Macungie Road proposes to build 22 townhomes with two access drives on roughly 11.1 acres at the intersection of Macungie Road and Indian Creek.
Planners discussed Tuesday the ownership of a stormwater basin on the property and who would be responsible for its maintenance. Currently, the stormwater basin is owned by both the township and the developer. The planners called for further discussion on the matter.
Wescosville mixed-use plan
Lastly, planners reviewed a conditional use plan from Prachi Realty LLC for a proposed development at 801 N. Broad St., comprising two dentist offices and apartment units.
Planners discussed access from Broad Street to Route 222 and the possibility of pedestrians accessing Hamilton Crossings' shops. The planners asked for additional traffic and pedestrian safety work before the plan could be resubmitted in March.
Resignation
Planning Chair Thomas Beil announced Tuesday that planner Bob Rust had submitted his resignation. He will be spending more time with his family, Beil said.
"You're a true gentleman, and I've enjoyed working with you," Beil said, to which Rust replied, "Thank you. I've enjoyed my time on the board."