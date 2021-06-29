LOWER NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - It's Lehigh Valley Health Network's newest addition.
Hecktown Oaks is a 296,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art hospital that will provide a wide range of services dealing with cancer, the heart, joint and spine issues, breast health and family medicine, to name just a few.
The facility has separate emergency and waiting rooms for kids and adults, and utilizes something called indigo clean lighting.
"Which helps sanitize the air and any surfaces in some of the rooms, in our emergency rooms and our inpatient rooms," said Hecktown Oaks President Bob Begliomini.
Hecktown Oaks also features a wide variety of rehabilitation services, from cardiac rehab to physical and operational therapies in a gym or aquatic setting.
Surgical patients will have the benefit of DaVinci robotic technology, and the most advanced diagnostic imaging that can be shared instantly with doctors.
Hecktown Oaks is the first completely new hospital built by LVHN in 47 years. Officials say it was necessary to meet the growing demand for health care in Northampton County.
"We want people of Northampton County to know that Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hecktown Oaks is here to provide strength and sanctuary when you need a healthcare partner the most, and that's our pledge to you," said LVHN President and CEO Dr. Brian Nester.
Hecktown Oaks will employ nearly 400 people when it opens July 1.
Phase two includes more patient beds, and additional space for expanded services. That will be complete in November.