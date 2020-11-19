EMMAUS, Pa. - The Emmaus Field Hockey team is gearing up for its 15th state championship game this Saturday.
What's new for them is possibly wearing a mask while playing.
"The last couple of days, we've been practicing with a mask on just to see the comfort level with it, but we haven't been running up and down the field or doing conditioning with them on," said head coach Sue Butz-Stavin.
It's not a drill. It could be what's necessary as the Department of Health requires masks be worn indoors and outdoors whenever you're not at home.
The PIAA is now asking for clarification when it comes to high school sports. The coach is already thinking about her athletes and their health.
"I'm sure that if somebody has a problem breathing, they're going to have the ability to pull them down for a little bit to catch their breath. I mean, I don't think they want to put anybody at any type of medical extreme here," said Butz-Stavin.
The DOH lists frequently asked questions, some pertaining to sports. According to the department, the order applies to athletes whether they're playing inside or outside. The only exception comes with outdoor sports, like field hockey, when masks can be removed if six feet of distance between players is maintained.
"It's going to get suctioned in and out of your mouth while you're running, even in the early stages. So my hope is that we just say that there's a risk inherent in some of these categories, and that people are going to have to be comfortable based on their individual risk and their individual tolerance to participate," said Dr. Matthew Martinez.
Martinez heads Sports Cardiology for Atlantic Health Systems. He says their research shows the risk to athletes is considerably lower than they thought it once was. A mandate for high school athletes, he says, might be difficult.
"Anyone who makes that recommendation is going to have to kind of walk it back after recognizing some of the challenges related to that," said Martinez.