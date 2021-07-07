ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Andrew J. Shaw, a member of the law firm Norris McLaughlin, Pa., has been appointed to the Board of Directors for Meals on Wheels of the Greater Lehigh Valley.
“It is my honor and pleasure to serve the Greater Lehigh Valley not only professionally, but also personally, through public service. Being dedicated to this community allows me to better serve the firm’s clients and help those in need,” said Shaw.
Since 1970, Meals on Wheels of the Greater Lehigh Valley has supported the most vulnerable people in the Lehigh Valley. Supports of the organization say this is done through their dedication to providing home-delivered meals, grocery shopping, pet food and supply delivery, emergency meals, and other services needed by homebound senior citizens and adults with disabilities.
Shaw concentrates his practice on commercial litigation. He has a wide range of experience through all phases of litigation in both state and federal courts, his press release states, as well as administrative agencies in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York, and in alternative dispute resolution forums.