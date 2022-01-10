NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT PARTS OF MORRIS...SUSSEX...WARREN... LEHIGH...CARBON...MONROE AND NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES... At 1048 PM EST, a snow squall was located along a line extending from near Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania to near Port Jervis, New York. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. Locations that may be impacted include... Newton, Lehighton, Montague, Mount Pocono, Dover, Hopatcong, Lincoln Park, Kinnelon, Northampton, East Stroudsburg, Hackettstown, Tobyhanna, Boonton, Butler, Wharton, Washington, Rockaway, Blairstown, Nazareth and Palmerton. This includes the following highways... Northeast Extension between mile markers 62 and 97. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 278 and 314. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 42, and between mile markers 50 and 51. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 43 and 54. Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 13. Visibilities may drop quickly to less than a quarter of a mile in this squall. Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this snow squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are possible. Consider delaying travel until the squall passes your location.