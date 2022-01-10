For many, finding a new restaurant is a process of anxiety and confusion.
But a new app, developed in the Lehigh Valley, is hoping to change that, and help restaurants in the process.
Josh Sapienza is managing partner of Hawser LLC, which created the Course Restaurant Guide, which took about five years to develop. It officially launched about six months ago.
"It's five guys literally working around a kitchen countertop," Sapienza said.
The app uses AI to build a compatibility profile for users that matches them to new restaurants.
"You're taken through a series of fun, interactive, personal taste quizzes," Sapienza said. "The more you answer, the more it starts to get to know you."
Right now, the company is focused on the Lehigh Valley, Philadelphia, and the New York Metro.
"I don't want to tell you where I would be happy, I want to learn what do you like, where have you eaten that you've loved?" Sapienza said.
They launched the app a year early to give more exposure to smaller restaurants that are struggling.
"Especially now there's so much restaurants have to contend with, from increasing costs, and labor issues, and COVID, that they have so little time for anything that the last thing they have time for is to now manage their online reputation," Sapienza said.
There's a three-month free trial. It's $1.99 a month for a yearly subscription, $2.99 a month for a monthly membership.