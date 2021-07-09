BETHLEHEM, Pa. | A Channel of Peace (ACOP), a Lehigh Valley-centered not-for-profit dedicated to creating faith-based entertainment while educating future filmmakers, announced the cast for their upcoming motion picture 'The Hail Mary'.
For this film, ACOP says it has cast the highest number of local actors than any other film it has made.
“We are thrilled to cast 25 young men playing our football team and 12 women playing religious sisters, mostly all our actors are from the Lehigh Valley,” said Daniel Roebuck, actor and director.
These actors will reportedly work with Marsha Dietlein, Tim Goodwin, Bret Anthony, Duane Whitaker, Joe Estevez and Daniel Roebuck, who will also serve as writer producer and director of the film.
'The Hail Mary' is Daniel Roebuck’s third locally produced movie officials say, with 'Getting Grace' being the first, and 'Lucky Louie' being the second.
'The Hail Mary' is a story of a nun with a profound sense of humor and sense of purpose who discovers a man who needs redemption, and to help him achieve it she cons him into creating a football team for her all-boys Catholic school, sources from the production say.
Officials say the movie will be filmed at the former Mary immaculate seminary in Northampton, Pennsylvania, as well as locations throughout Northampton, Bethlehem, and Allentown.