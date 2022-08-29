ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Downtown Allentown is looking more colorful.

A mural dedication was held Monday at the 800 block of Hamilton Street.

The 40-foot by 20-foot mural on the side of the building pays homage to Leonardo da Vinci. It was created by artist Matt Halm, who wanted to show how da Vinci's ideas and inventions are connected to present-day STEAM principles.

The mural was made possible by a grant and was developed in partnership with Da Vinci Science Center.

The center's new Allentown location is under construction right next door.