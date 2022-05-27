EASTON, Pa. - A new mural in Easton is honoring a graphic designer and cyclist.
Artist Lisa Congdon is painting a project on the side of the Easton Public Market. It's called "We Gon Be Alright: A Tribute to Adé Hogue."
Ade was Congden's friend and a fellow artist.
The two were supposed to paint a mural in the city together, but then he was tragically killed when he was hit by a car while riding his bike in Chicago.
His sister, Breanna Matthews, says the mural is his design. She's in town to watch it come together.
"As soon as I walked in, or walked back here, I actually shed a tear. This was heartfelt, overjoyed, overwhelming, just amazing," Matthews said.
Matthews says lots of elements in the project represent her brother's favorite things.
Congdon says the mural is a wonderful reminder to everyone to cherish life and each other.