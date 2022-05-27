EASTON, Pa. - A new mural in Easton is honoring a graphic designer and cyclist.

Artist Lisa Congdon is painting a project on the side of the Easton Public Market. It's called "We Gon Be Alright: A Tribute to Adé Hogue."

Ade was Congden's friend and a fellow artist.

The two were supposed to paint a mural in the city together, but then he was tragically killed when he was hit by a car while riding his bike in Chicago.

His sister, Breanna Matthews, says the mural is his design. She's in town to watch it come together.

"As soon as I walked in, or walked back here, I actually shed a tear. This was heartfelt, overjoyed, overwhelming, just amazing," Matthews said.

Matthews says lots of elements in the project represent her brother's favorite things.

Congdon says the mural is a wonderful reminder to everyone to cherish life and each other.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you