BETHLEHEM, Pa. — You might walk past it and wonder what’s inside.

“We just brought our trailer wind creek gaming trailer to add to the fun and the festivities here at music fest,” said Trina Rackard.

You can spin the wheel and win a prize — but perhaps more importantly escape the elements outside.

“The guests love that part right everyone’s sweating it’s hot they’re getting prepared to go sit in their seats,” said Rackard. “It’s rained a couple of times and guests fill the trailer and cool off and just enjoy the MusikFest it’s a great place to be.”

The new Wind Creek truck joins many other vendors along the fest path.

“It’s really cool in there I want to go back in and do it again and I got this free bag and I got a t shirt,” said Kathy Mitchell of Kutztown.

“It’s great it defiantly pulls people in and no matter if it rains or it’s hot everyone wants to come and have a good time,” said Samantha Pickar of Allentown.

In addition to the giveaways at the Wind Creek truck, there’s an interactive stand outside where you can sign up for a membership and get a selfie with the company's mascot sent to your phone.