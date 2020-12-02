BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. | People lined up as early as 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the William Penn Highway Park and Ride to get some of the first free, Covid-19 tests at the newest pop-up testing center in Northampton County.
"This is for everybody. As long as you have a form of government issued ID, this can be driver's license, passport, anything. We can test you," said Ashley Johns, a physician assistant, part of the state's mobile "strike team" sent to areas of Pennsylvania seeing a spike in Covid-19 cases.
Governor Wolf said Tuesday Northampton County was among the first chosen for the mobile testing site because it has seen a rapid increase in cases.
"We have been asking PA Dept of Health to bring a site to Northampton County almost through the entire pandemic," said Lamont McClure, Northampton County Executive.
McClure urged everyone to get a test. Over 2,000 new cases have been reported in the county over the past two weeks. 31 county residents died from the virus in November.
The center can test up to 450 people per day. The county says it had tested about 150 people by 2 p.m. Wednesday. The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Sunday.