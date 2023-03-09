FLEMINGTON, Nj. - Transforming Liberty Village into housing is Flemington's biggest redevelopment project. The once nostalgic buildings have one last, unusual use before demolition.

Before 164 townhomes go up, some walls are coming down.

"You can play in your firehouse but you can't, you know, break things," said Ken McCormick, the fire marshal of Flemington. "Here, you break what you need to break, cut holes. So, it's great."

The nation's first outlet center, Liberty Village, will soon be demolished.

When Flemington's fire marshal was looking for a place for training, developer George Vallone of Hoboken Brownstone offered up the space.

It's a rare, yet valuable opportunity for firefighters to get unrestricted use of real buildings.

"Now, they're up there cutting holes in the roof," said McCormick. "That's to let all the superheated gases out, and any of the smoke, so the guys can get in and actually get to the seed of the fire."

Firefighters from across the region are learning each other's strengths and weaknesses.

"To get everybody used to working with each other as well as operating off of each other's equipment is incredibly important for a smooth operation," said Dennis Concannon, the chief fire marshal of Raritan Township.

They're not actually setting fires, but adding obstacles to create realistic scenarios.

"So how do you guys think that went?" asked Concannon.

"We were able to control the fire in that back corner from here," one of the firefighters responded.

"With all these apartment buildings that they're building and what's eventually going to be built here, those are going to have sprinkler systems. They're have standpipes. So, when you respond to something like that, keep that in mind," said Concannon.

"The only requirement is we throw plywood over when we're done," McCormick said about using the Liberty Village site. "We'll button up the holes and we'll all be happy."

As you're driving by, you might see more trainings. The buildings won't be torn down for a few months, so firefighters are going to continue to use them until then.