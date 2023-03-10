BELVIDERE, NJ - 69 News is learning new details about the last-minute settlement between Warren County and one of the many men who say it ignored and enabled its former sheriff to sexually abuse boys. Last week, we shared how the county agreed to a five-million-dollar payout before jurors could come up with a figure themselves.

We told you how jurors considered Warren County's tactics leading up to and during last summer's trial to be "torturous" to the victims of the late sheriff Edward Bullock. We filed multiple public records requests to find out how much those strategies, and the mountain of evidence against Bullock revealed in court, are costing taxpayers.

For the first time, we're seeing the settlement documents for W.M. versus Warren County and the Estate of Edward Bullock.

The five million dollar payout was broken down like this: $2,250,000 was dished out by the county, and $2,750,000 was paid by its insurance companies.

Judges have said the county delayed the case with unnecessary motions for a decade, so we requested how much it spent on all Bullock-related legal fees since then. As of late February of this year, it's more than $930,000.

That's not including legal fees for the county's several insurance companies' lawyers.

A spokesperson said, "The County of Warren is not privy to any costs associated with or between insurance carriers and their respective counsels."

Though with all of these motions and hearings shown in online court records, it's presumed to be a lot, too.

Two jurors in last summer's trial told us the full jury never got the chance to discuss how much they'd give W.M. before the settlement was announced, but that they were both thinking upward of ten million. It would be for damages for the violent rape he says he reported to the county decades ago and the accompanying lifelong impacts.

After the trial, all of the jurors waited outside the courthouse to tell W.M. and the other men with pending trials that they believe them and not the county.

R.M. and C.C. are among those who say the county failed them by turning a blind eye to what the former sheriff did.

It's unclear if the county will continue fighting them in court or if there will be more settlements.

Another unknown: how many more victims may come forward, now that so many consistent accounts were shared in W.M.'s trial.

Since the beginning of all of this, victims have repeatedly said it's less about money, and more about getting some sort of acknowledgement or apology from the county, and assurance Bullock's behavior would never be condoned again.

69 News reached out to Warren County several times, and it always says it cannot comment on active litigation.