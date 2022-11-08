...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON...
A combination of low relative humidity, brisk northerly winds and
dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread into
this evening across much of eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and
the Eastern Shore of Maryland from late this morning through late
this afternoon. Minimum relative humidity values will range from
25 to 30 percent, even briefly dropping into the low 20s possibly
around the New Jersey Pine Barrens. Additionally, northerly winds
will accompany these dry conditions, sustained 15 to 22 mph with
gusts 25 to 30 mph possible through this afternoon. Winds will
relax quickly this evening and RH will rise as temperatures cool.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses,
dead leaves and other tree litter that ignite will have the
potential to spread fire quickly.
For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and
wildfire prevention and education please visit your state forestry
or environmental protection website.