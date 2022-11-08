Paint art generic

The Lehigh Valley has a new organization to support artists in the area.

The Lehigh Valley Arts and Cultural Alliance is the result of a merger between Lehigh Valley Arts Council and Cultural Coalition of Allentown, the group said.

The organization will hold a launch party Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m. at the Stirner Modern Art Gallery in Easton.

Reservations are required.

Scroll down for comments if available