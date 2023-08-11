WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - Vicki Dittmer and her son Harry have been anxiously waiting for HangDog Outdoor Adventure to open.

"When we heard it opened up at 2 p.m. we came over to check it out," she said.

It's a ropes course meets hangout spot located off Cedarville Road and I-78 near Easton. It's an innovative idea owner Michael McCreary says he couldn't wait to bring to life.

"We were thinking, what could we do that would be epic," McCreary said. "The whole model is designed for the climber and the non-climber."

For the climber, there's 115 elements for them to get through.

For the non-climber, there's a beer garden with some non-alcoholic options, and a food truck with trendy menu items for everyone.

"It was a big deal for us to come up with inspiring food options because that's not always the case in the entertainment experience," McCreary said.

It's open seven days a week, even at night, so people who want to climb after dark can enjoy a one-of-a kind DMX light show on the ropes.

And of course, there's a story behind the cute pup logo on display when you walk in.

"The logo is actually my dog Dewey," McCreary said. "We had a blast with it, we did a spinoff of my dog."

The goal is to keep the course open through Thanksgiving, as long as Mother Nature is a climber, too.