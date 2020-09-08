EASTON, Pa. - The new Palmer Elementary School will be ready to welcome students in the fall of 2023, engineer Josh Grice said Tuesday.
Demolition of the existing school can be finished over the winter, Grice of D’Huy Engineering said, and the site will be ready for construction in the spring of 2021. The project's estimated cost remains at $35.2 million.
Grice provided the update at the Easton Area School Board’s committee meetings.
The current school was built in the 1950s and was last renovated in 1978, district officials said earlier this year. The project was delayed because the district had to resolve a dispute about stormwater in Palmer Township.
When asked if the school design could accommodate future pandemics, Grice said that the proposed furniture is portable and the room configurations can be changed. The design phase of the new Palmer Elementary is almost done, he said, and the next step will be bidding.
The board and Superintendent David Piperato also commented on the first day of school Tuesday.
Piperato said that the district “hit the ground running” after a grueling summer of preparing to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. Easton settled on a hybrid plan with virtual options. The superintendent said that staff worked nights and weekends to prepare.
“It’s going to get better each week as we go along,” board member Meg Sayago said during the meeting, which was held via Zoom.
Board President George Chando reminded all visitors that they must wear masks on school property, indoors or out.
“This is for everyone’s safety,” he said.
In other business, Chief Finance Officer Michael Simonetta said that the district plans to take advantage of low interest costs and the EASD’s investment-grade credit rating.
“We estimate we will be able to save in excess of $200,000” by refinancing bonds from 2013 at current rates. The district has saved $5 million to $6 million over the last five to six years by refinancing, he said.
The district will need to borrow for the new Palmer Elementary building and may lock in a rate soon, but not settle the debt sale until 2021, Simonetta said.
“We want to test the market now,” he said, though he said that forecasts suggest rates will remain low.
Also, the board’s policy committee, led by Brian Snyder, presented several updates including guidelines on dating violence and maintaining appropriate boundaries between students and adults. The policies are designed to keep district practices aligned with state and federal guidelines, Snyder said.
The board discussed issues at the committee meeting but no votes were held. The next full meeting will be Sept. 22.