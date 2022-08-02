PALMER TWP., Pa. – An appeal of a cease-and-desist order involving the Reserve at Palmer Pointe apartments was postponed after a brief meeting of the Palmer Township Zoning Hearing Board Tuesday night at the municipal building.
The postponement arose because one member of the five-seat zoning hearing board — Margie DeRenzis — did not attend the meeting. Even though four members constituted a quorum, it meant also the developer, Metropolitan Companies, would lose if a tie vote occurred.
Faced with accepting this scenario or postponement until a full or odd-numbered board would hear the case, Metropolitan opted for the latter. The appeal is now scheduled for Sept. 7.
Metropolitan is in a legal dispute with Palmer Township stemming from two issues at the Reserve at Palmer Pointe: alleged violations of the building code and violations of the fire code —specifically, a lack of fire alarms. The township issued the order June 27, just four days before tenants were to take residence.
Metropolitan told 69 News in a separate interview that it has a court order that would allow tenants into the building without being impacted by the exterior issue. The company would install the fire alarms, if allowed, and then seek inspection approval and receive a certificate of occupancy.
The township alleged in the June 27 action that one of the buildings already built was "completed with materials and overall exterior appearance that were not approved as part of the conditional use."
The notice said that not only did the developer, Metropolitan Companies, not comply with the directive, but it used materials and an exterior appearance that "are in fact directly contrary to the representations and designs submitted and approved by the Board at the time the conditional use hearings were held and the conditional use approval issued by the board."
Metropolitan claims the building in question — the development's second at 3013 Hartley Ave. — was constructed in accordance with the building permit plans submitted and for which the permits were issued.
Among other arguments in the appeal documents, the developer's attorney said the township's zoning hearing board lacks jurisdiction over the matter. However, Tuesday night, the the applicant's legal counsel advised the zoning hearing board they were no longer advocating that position.
To cover all bases, the applicant said if the cease-and-desist order were upheld, the developer would seek a variance on the premise that Palmer Township had changed its position by a mistaken interpretation of the existing ordinance after having granted the building permits and inspecting and approving the buildings.
In the township's June 27 cease-and-desist letter to the applicant, Zoning Administrator James Raudenbush wrote that the "exterior faced that has been placed on at least one of the buildings is in direct contravention of the approval design and is not architecturally excellent."
The complex, located at 3005-3053 Hartley Ave., features 13 buildings with 312 units and one clubhouse.
Tenants expected to move into their new apartments there on July 1, and some have said they've had to scramble to find other housing until the issues at the complex are resolved.