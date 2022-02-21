BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – At Monday night's meeting of the Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners, Gregory Gottschall was appointed chief of police, succeeding Daniel Pancoast, who is retiring effective April 1.
Gottschall is currently a captain in the department and will assume his new position April 2.
Several commissioners commented that it was one of the most difficult hiring decisions they have ever had to make.
"We had two excellent candidates as finalists," said board Vice President Malissa Davis. "It was a really tough decision."
Stormwater utility fee
Two months after its adoption on Dec. 20, 2021, as part of the 2022 budget, the stormwater utility fee continues to be a hot issue in the township. It was the only topic discussed during the public comments segment of the meeting.
Eight township residents voiced their concerns ranging from the process to determine a property's impervious area to how the fee is calculated.
Gregory DiCarlo, a township resident, proposed that a committee should be formed to explain the details of the stormwater fee to every household.
Davis answered that the township held 13 public meetings and two Zoom meetings and published an article in the township newsletter. She also said that an appeals form can be found on the township's website.
The township is mandated by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to complete a variety of projects to meet its pollutant reduction plan requirements for the purpose of improving water quality of local creeks, streams and waterways. These projects will be implemented throughout the township to treat stormwater and reduce pollutants before it is discharged to local waterways.
To meet this mandate and fund its stormwater capital improvement plan, the township implemented a stormwater fee, generated based on a property's impervious area. There tiers were created to calculate the annual fee:
- Tier 1: 300 to 1,299 square feet; $2.20 per month.
- Tier 2: 1,300 to 4,999 square feet; $8.60 per month.
- Tier 3: 5,000+ square feet' $2.79 per 1,000 square feet of impervious area.
Other business
The commissioners voted to add 10 items to the Codified Code of Ordinances to create provisions for establishing an environmental advisory council in the township.
Also, the commissioners authorized the township manager to enter into an agreement with Entech Engineering, Reading, for professional engineering services for the wastewater; collection,; pre-treatment; and fats, oils and grease (FOG) program.