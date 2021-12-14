BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Four in 10 Americans say rising costs have them cutting back on shopping this year, according to a new poll from Monmouth University.
21% said they cut back on spending a little this year. 19% said they cut back a lot.
And it seems costs just keep getting higher. New inflation numbers out from the labor department show wholesale inflation jumped to almost 10% in November, a new record.
"When you have a very strong economy - part of which is demand obviously - it causes a little bit of inflationary pressure," said economist Kamran Afshar.
Afshar says the economy is still burning off its stimulus money - that's one of the reasons inflation's been high. He thinks the numbers in the new year will start to move down.
"As people adjust back that part of the inflation pressure subsides. The only problem are these lags that happen. They don't happen instantaneously," Afshar said.
In the meantime, to help lighten the load this year, Northampton Community College brought back its Holiday Bazaar, where students can get free, secondhand holiday gifts.
"As college students, you know, we're just starting out in the world. So, to have this kind of thing - where we can find presents for our friends and family - it's really special," said student Crystal Koch.
The students appreciate it more than ever this year.
"Especially since the pandemic started it's a relief that we can just think about other people without have to worry about the effects of getting a $90 gift for one person and a $70 gift for another person," said student Christopher Maldonado.
Student Zorrin Aisn adds, "I don't have a job right now, so finding gifts has been kind of hard for me."