ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown revealed Friday what a new pool in the city will look like.
The former Irving Pool and bathhouse will be replaced by a Class D activity pool with a beach front entrance, three-foot deep wading area, water features, amenities, whirlpool-type feature, swim lap lanes and a bath house, according to a news release from the city.
The design is based on input derived from public meetings, with the addition of swim lap lanes. BKP Architects, who were awarded the design contract last summer, anticipate the final design to be available by March 2022.
The new pool complex features two buildings – one for bather check-in and one to house public restrooms, a lifeguard room, and the pool equipment, the city said. There will be three restrooms on the pool deck and three restrooms facing the park for general public use at all times during the year.
All features of the complex will be 100% accessible for all bathers regardless of ability and/or physical limitations, according to the release.
The city says there will be four tall water spray features within the beach entry area for younger bathers to enjoy. A large circular vortex whirlpool at the center of the pool will provide swirling water for recreation. A long underwater bench, with a seating cove encircling a gentle fountain feature, will provide a quiet area for gathering away from the spray and vortex recreation features.
The pool will also include a two-lane twenty-five-yard lap area. The lap area can be used for recreation, wellness, or training.
Bid for construction will follow the completion of a final design review by relevant city departments. Allentown anticipates construction to begin later this year.