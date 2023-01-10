ALLENTOWN, Pa. – During its meeting on Tuesday, the Allentown Planning Commission tabled a final plan proposal for a new fast-food restaurant.

The plan, offered by Allentown PA Development LLC, involves a Popeyes restaurant with drive-thru at 701 N. 19th St. The proposal calls also for the demolition of the existing 4,525-square-foot structure occupied by the former Nostos Greek restaurant. The property is in the Urban Commercial District.

The applicant noted Tuesday the restaurant will have a drive-thru lane and pickup "similar to the Burger King down the street."

The plan was tabled Oct. 11 due to planners' concerns about the project's layout, challenging sight lines to and from the restaurant, landscaping and automobile headlights' trajectories.

The applicant resubmitted the plan Dec. 12, focusing on landscaping along the drive-thru. In addition, they revised the building's exact location to amend setback.

The city is requesting the applicant provide traffic signal improvements, which the applicant maintains is "extremely expensive and unfair." The applicant has not submitted a complete traffic study, but did submit a trip generation report.

An attorney for the applicant requested the commission table a vote Tuesday.