ALLENTOWN, Pa. – A new position devoted to addressing homelessness in Allentown was proposed Wednesday night by city council.
Council forwarded legislation that would create a "homeless service coordinator" position responsible for "providing coordination and support for the initiatives of the Allentown Commissioner on Homelessness," according to the bill.
The hire would be tasked with educating the public and local government officials on issues regarding people without homes. They would also develop and implement related strategies and services, as well as coordinate the efforts of agencies already serving homeless people, such as the local government and not-for-profit and faith-based providers.
The homeless service coordinator would also be expected to increase the number of landlords willing to rent to homeless individuals, acquire federal and state funding to expand rental assistance to help people who are facing eviction, and expand affordable housing options.
Ultimately, the work of the position should result in "reducing the number of people and families that experience homelessness, so that homelessness in Allentown is rare, brief and non-reoccurring."
The role would be funded for two years through COVID-19 Homeless Emergency Solutions Grants issued by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The annual salary would start at $55,000 annually.
The legislation to create the new position was forwarded to the Community and Economic Development committee for review.