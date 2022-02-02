LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. | Howard Schaeffer, a Realtor with RE/MAX Real Estate in Allentown, was sworn in as the new president of the Greater Lehigh Valley Realtor at an induction ceremony held at the Saucon Valley Country Club.
Schaeffer, a fulltime realtor since 2003 who specializes in commercial sales, residential home sales, new construction sales, and investor relations, replaces former GLVR President Tim Tepes of Assist 2 Sell Buyers & Sellers Realty.
The president of the association holds the position for one year and is elected by a Nominating Committee, officials say, which consists of the past president and two directors.
George Raad, a realtor Emeritus who served as president of GLVR (then the Lehigh Valley Association of Realtors) in 2005, did the honors of installing Schaeffer as GLVR’s president.
Schaeffer is a former Active-Duty United States Marine, and he spoke passionately in front of more than 130 real estate professionals about his mission and goals for the next year.
“Having a plan for my mission is how I am programmed as a Marine,” Schaeffer said. “We have had amazing presidents in the past. It is my job to preserve their hard work, but to also leave the association better than I found it. My number one goal is to take professionalism to the next level, and to construct a better sense of teamwork within our profession.”
Highlighting the Greater Lehigh Valley Real Estate Academy, which the association owns and operates, and the association’s Professional Standards process, Schaeffer told the enraptured group he was looking forward to working with his fellow Board members and GLVR staff on strengthening both areas.