Stacey White-Johnson was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer in 2020.
"I am at the end of my treatment, visually cancer free," White-Johnson said.
She says going through treatment was rough on her body. But now thanks to a new program at the Cancer Support Community of the Greater Lehigh Valley, Stacey is learning to build back to better health.
"The Fit and Fabulous preventative care and support for patients and their families during treatment and also in survivorship, and it’s also geared toward people who may have a risk for getting breast cancer," said Cancer Support Community of the Greater Lehigh Valley Executive Director Amanda Buss.
The program is a hybrid of in person and virtual classes, where participants are given personalized fitness and nutrition programs from fitness expert Angie Fenstermaker, of Angie's Way.
While the monthly classes include workouts, the program also plans to build in other healing topics like meditation, yoga, intimacy, building self-confidence, and topics related to survivorship.
The Fit and Fabulous in the Pink program is free and is made possible by Wawa Foundation and the Women's 5K classic.